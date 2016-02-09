Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to disperse crowds after clashes erupted when authorities tried to move illegal street...more
A policeman is seen pointing his gun into the air in this still image taken from video on February 9, 2016. Police fired two shots into the air, a police spokeswoman said, amid chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Cable TV via Reuters TV
Protesters monitor riot police movement on a fence beside a fire set by them at a junction at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Protesters hurled bricks at police as scuffles broke out, while other demonstrators set fire to...more
A protester (L) kicks a policeman (2nd L) who has fallen down during a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. The clashes broke out after police moved in to clear "hawkers", or illegal vendors who sell local delicacies,...more
Protesters throw bricks as a journalist takes cover during a clash with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An injured policeman receives treatment after clashes with protesters at Hong Kong's Mong Kok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Riot police stand behind a damaged taxi after a clash with protesters at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters break pavement for bricks to be thrown at riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police arrest a protester after a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester sets a fire beside a parked taxi at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters throw bricks during a clash with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters supporting illegal hawkers carry makeshift shields at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Bricks dug out from the pavement are seen on a chair after protesters clashed with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Stones thrown by protesters are seen on the ground in front of riot police during a clash at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters set fire at a junction at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An injured TV journalist (C) is helped by his colleague and a riot policeman after being hit in the face with a stone thrown by a protester at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester throws a stone towards riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester is arrested by riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters look on behind a fire set by them at a junction at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester is arrested by riot police after a clash at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district, China early February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
