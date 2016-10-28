Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Native American protesters had occupied the site since Monday,...more

Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Native American protesters had occupied the site since Monday, saying they were the land's rightful owners under an 1851 treaty with the U.S. government. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

