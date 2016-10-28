Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Sixteen Native Americans and other...more
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. The arrests came as police moved to clear a...more
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Native American protesters had occupied the site since Monday,...more
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Video posted on social media showed dozens of armed police and...more
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Caro Gonzales of Olympia, Washington, prays in front of police during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016....more
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protester gather near a pipeline being built by a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP at a construction site in North Dakota before being confronted by police October 22, 2016. Photo courtesy Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout...more
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Signs left by protesters demonstrating against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline sit at the gate of a construction access road near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016....more
A protester demonstrates against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Native American protesters play basketball in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Vandee Khalsa (L),Tatanka Skawin SwiftBird (C) and Winona Kasto prepare a traditional buffalo soup for protesters near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A sage tie, which has spiritual significance for Native American Plains tribes, hangs at the Seven Council camp, near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Aaron Makwa Chivis takes a photo of his friend Joe Syette after they travelled from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to join an encampment near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7,...more
Allyson Two Bears, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's emergency response task force visits the Seven Council camp daily to help ensure that services like clean drinking water are provided for the hundreds of protesters near the Standing Rock...more
A volunteer stacks cases of donated water in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A member of the Seven Council camp security team, Miah, directs traffic through the camp during a heavy downpour at an encampment in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
