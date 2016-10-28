Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 11:15pm EDT

Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Sixteen Native Americans and other protesters were arrested in North Dakota in the latest clash between police and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of a disputed oil pipeline. REUTERS/Rob Wilson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. The arrests came as police moved to clear a camp on private property in the path of the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, according to the Morton County Sheriff's Department. REUTERS/Rob Wilson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Native American protesters had occupied the site since Monday, saying they were the land's rightful owners under an 1851 treaty with the U.S. government. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 27, 2016. Video posted on social media showed dozens of armed police and two armored vehicles slowly approaching one group of protesters during the confrontation. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Caro Gonzales of Olympia, Washington, prays in front of police during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Protester gather near a pipeline being built by a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP at a construction site in North Dakota before being confronted by police October 22, 2016. Photo courtesy Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Signs left by protesters demonstrating against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline sit at the gate of a construction access road near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A protester demonstrates against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Native American protesters play basketball in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Vandee Khalsa (L),Tatanka Skawin SwiftBird (C) and Winona Kasto prepare a traditional buffalo soup for protesters near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A sage tie, which has spiritual significance for Native American Plains tribes, hangs at the Seven Council camp, near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Aaron Makwa Chivis takes a photo of his friend Joe Syette after they travelled from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to join an encampment near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Allyson Two Bears, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's emergency response task force visits the Seven Council camp daily to help ensure that services like clean drinking water are provided for the hundreds of protesters near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A volunteer stacks cases of donated water in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A member of the Seven Council camp security team, Miah, directs traffic through the camp during a heavy downpour at an encampment in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
