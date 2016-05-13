Cracking the brass ceiling
Air Force General Lori Robinson is the new head of the U.S. military's Northern Command, which makes her the first woman to head a U.S. combatant command. Northern Command commands NORAD, and conducts homeland defense, civil support and security in...more
Admiral Michelle Howard is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of admiral in the history of the Navy. She served in the Gulf War, and became the first African-American woman to command a ship when she took command of USS Rushmore in March...more
Army Brigadier General Diana Holland became the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in January 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Army Major General Laura J. Richardson is the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of a combat division. She is currently assigned as the Chief, Army Legislative Liaison, responsible for integrating the Army's efforts with Congress....more
Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger was the first female four-star general in the Air Force, and the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, in charge of research and development, testing and logistics support, before retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of...more
Gen. Ann Dunwoody was General of the U.S. Army Material Command, in charge of research and development, maintenance and logistics, and was the first woman in U.S. service history to achieve a four-star rank. Among her career highlights, she was the...more
Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy achieved the rank of three-star general in the Army, becoming the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, responsible for policy, planning, budgets and oversight for intelligence activities. In 1999, Kennedy made a claim...more
Lt Gen Michelle Johnson is the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the first woman to lead a Department of Defense Service Academy. She was a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984. She is a command pilot with more than 3,600...more
Maj.Gen. Carla Hawley-Bowland (left) was commanding officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2007-2011. She was the first female general officer in the Army Medical Corps, and commanded three of the five regional medical commands in the Army...more
Colonel Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot in 1993, going on to be the first commander of a combat fighter wing when she took command of the 4th Fighter Wing in 2012. In 2014, she relinquished the role to become...more
Army Col. Ann Wright, who resigned in 2002 in opposition to the Iraq War, served 13 years in the Army and 16 years in the Reserves. In her duties at Fort Bragg from 1982-84, she had to draw up contingency plans for invading countries, one of which...more
Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military...more
Lt.Gen. Susan J. Helms started in the Air Force, first as an engineer and then an astronaut. In her 12-year NASA career, she was a crew member on five Space Shuttle missions and logged 211 days in space. She returned to the Air Force in 2002,...more
Navy Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (right center) most recently served as president of the National Defense University, after command positions in training, and a stint as director of Navy staff. She retired from the Navy in 2012. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki
