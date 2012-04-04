Crackland Brazil
A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Crack consumers gather in the Gloria neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A pregnant crack dealer counts her money on a street in Sao Paulo, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A 23-year-old man consumes crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Women consume crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy walks past crack addicts in a residential neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Drug users consume crack in downtown Curitiba, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
A drug user smokes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A drug user consumes crack in an abandoned house in Porto Alegre, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Drug users consume crack in a neighborhood of Curitiba, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A policeman pulls a gun on crack addicts during a raid on a street in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Crack addicts quarrel on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A crack addict sits on a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Crack consumers gather in the Jacare neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Crack addicts smoke along a bridge in the center of Belo Horizonte, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A drug trafficker shows a rock of crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Crack addicts smoke under a bridge in the center of Belo Horizonte, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Crack consumers gather in the Gloria neighborhood of in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Drug users consume crack in an abandoned house in Porto Alegre, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
A man smokes crack in the Manguinhos neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
