Crackland Brazil

<p>A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Crack consumers gather in the Gloria neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

<p>A pregnant crack dealer counts her money on a street in Sao Paulo, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>A 23-year-old man consumes crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

<p>Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>Women consume crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

<p>Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>A boy walks past crack addicts in a residential neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>Drug users consume crack in downtown Curitiba, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>A drug user smokes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

<p>A drug user consumes crack in an abandoned house in Porto Alegre, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Diego Vara </p>

<p>Drug users consume crack in a neighborhood of Curitiba, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer </p>

<p>A policeman pulls a gun on crack addicts during a raid on a street in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>Crack addicts quarrel on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>A crack addict sits on a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>Crack consumers gather in the Jacare neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Crack addicts smoke along a bridge in the center of Belo Horizonte, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Washington Alves </p>

<p>A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A drug trafficker shows a rock of crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

<p>Crack addicts consume the drug on a street in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>Crack addicts smoke under a bridge in the center of Belo Horizonte, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Washington Alves </p>

<p>Crack consumers gather in the Gloria neighborhood of in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>Drug users consume crack in an abandoned house in Porto Alegre, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

<p>A man smokes crack in the Manguinhos neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

