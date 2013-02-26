Crash at Daytona
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30...more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013....more
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more
A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint...more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500...more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Next Slideshows
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
Women in power
South Korea's Park Geun-hye is the latest woman to be sworn in as a nation's leader.
Smoking Russia
A look at those lighting up in Russia.
Best of the Oscars
Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.