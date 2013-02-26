Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2013 | 8:00pm EST

Crash at Daytona

<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
1 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
2 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
3 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown</p>

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Close
4 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013....more

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
5 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
6 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
7 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
8 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Close
9 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
10 / 25
<p>A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more

Monday, February 25, 2013

A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
11 / 25
<p>NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
12 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
13 / 25
<p>Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
14 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
15 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Close
16 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
17 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
18 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
19 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
20 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
21 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500...more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Close
22 / 25
<p>NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
23 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
24 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Monday, February 25, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

Next Slideshows

Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.

Feb 25 2013
Women in power

Women in power

South Korea's Park Geun-hye is the latest woman to be sworn in as a nation's leader.

Feb 25 2013
Smoking Russia

Smoking Russia

A look at those lighting up in Russia.

Feb 25 2013
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.

Feb 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast