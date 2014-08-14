Crash kills presidential candidate
An aerial view where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Nirley Sena
Firefighters work where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Walter...more
Brazilian air force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Air Force members carry a part of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A firefighter surveys the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014....more
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference on the death of Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Campaign material of former governor of Pernambuco state and Brazilian Socialist Party presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, is seen in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
