Crashes at the Rio velodrome
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Martha Bayona of Colombia reacts after she crashed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Park Sang-hoon of South Korea is helped by medical personnel after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada react after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Martha Bayona of Colombia crashes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Glenn O'Shea of Australia and Elia Viviani of Italy crash. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
