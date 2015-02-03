Creating an avalanche

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute...more

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

