Creative Arts Emmy Awards

<p>Actress Martha Plimpton pretends to talk to her outstanding guest actress in a drama series Emmy Award she won for her role as Patti Nyholm in "The Good Wife" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

<p>Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jeremy Davies kisses his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy for his work in "Justified" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actor and show creator Rob Corddry holds the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actor Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Brenda Strong arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Television personality Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Cast member Malin Akerman holds the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" as she laughs with others backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Erinn Hayes has fellow cast member Rob Huebel take a personal photo of her with the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Producer Olivia Harrison, widow of former Beatles group member George Harrison, poses with her outstanding nonfiction special Emmy Award for her work on "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Morena Baccarin arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Cast member Maria Canals-Barrera poses with the outstanding children's program Emmy award for "Wizards Of Waverly Place" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Maya Rudolph arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Megan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman arrive at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Lake Bell poses for photographers as fiance Scott Campbell looks on at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>(L - R)Actresses Erinn Hayes, Lake Bell, Megan Mullally and Malin Akerman pose with the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Producer and host Neil Patrick Harris poses with his outstanding special class programs Emmy award for his work on the 65th Annual Tony Awards backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Emily Deschanel arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

