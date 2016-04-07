Creatures caught on camera
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters
A wolf looks into a trail camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A black bear is shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters
Twelve-year-old male lion brothers Tonyi (L) and Tombo lie with each other at Werribee Open Range Zoo, west of Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2008, in these photographs taken by a camera in a hide and triggered remotely. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A deer is seen using the new Gold Creek wildlife under-crossing in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, in this still image taken from video camera July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters
A wolf roams in the Oregon Cascades in this undated Oregon Fish & Wildlife handout photo taken with a remote camera. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout
A Sierra Nevada red fox is shown in this handout photo taken with remote motion-sensitive camera provided by the National Park Service at Yosemite National Park, California, and provided on January 29, 2015. Biologists have spotted a Sierra Nevada...more
A black wolf that appears to be a female is captured by a remote camera May 4, 2014 by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout via Reuters
Wolves are seen from a trail camera walking in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A black bear and its cub are shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters
Two of wolf OR 7's pups peek out from a log on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, captured on June 2, 2014 by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife using a remote camera. The gray wolf, dubbed OR 7 became well known when he traipsed into California in...more
The Griffith Park mountain lion known as P-22 is shown in this remote camera image set up on a fresh deer kill in Griffith Park in November 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout
A wolf pack, California's first gray wolf pack since wild wolves disappeared from the state nearly a century ago, is shown captured on a trail camera near Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of...more
