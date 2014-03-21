Crimea annexed
People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more
People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
