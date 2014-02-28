Crimea divided
Armed men stand guard at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man stands next to a monument, with a Soviet-made tank at the top, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the airport in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed Ukrainian border guard looks out of a window as the base is surrounded by armed Russian navy servicemen in Balaclava, in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men stand guard at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cossacks attend a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man hold a Soviet era military flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People shout slogans during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march with Russian flags during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march under a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People remove a Ukrainian flag to replace it with a Russian one in front of the mayor's office during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Russian flag is raised next to a Crimean flag on top of the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man gestures during a pro-Russian rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ethnic Russian Ukrainian holds a Russian flag as Crimean Tatars rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian police try and separate ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars (R) during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
