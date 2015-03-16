Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2015 | 4:05pm EDT

Crimea's year under Russia

Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 35
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 35
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 35
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 35
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 35
A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 35
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 35
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of the capital Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of the capital Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of the capital Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 35
A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 35
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Close
10 / 35
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 35
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 35
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek airport March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek airport March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek airport March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 35
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 35
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 35
An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 35
People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 35
A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are announced on Lenin Square in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are announced on Lenin Square in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are announced on Lenin Square in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
18 / 35
Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzlav bay near the village of Mirny in Crimea's Saksky district, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzlav bay near the village of Mirny in Crimea's Saksky district, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzlav bay near the village of Mirny in Crimea's Saksky district, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 35
A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migration service in Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migration service in Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migration service in Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 35
Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station in Sevastopol, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station in Sevastopol, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station in Sevastopol, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 35
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 35
Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "State Council of the Crimean Republic". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "State Council of the Crimean Republic". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "State Council of the Crimean Republic". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (back L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. Putin and two Crimean leaders signed a treaty on making the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (back L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (back L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. Putin and two Crimean leaders signed a treaty on making the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Close
25 / 35
Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, March 14, 2014
Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
26 / 35
A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 35
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belbek March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belbek March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belbek March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
28 / 35
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the parliament building in Simferopol February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the parliament building in Simferopol February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the parliament building in Simferopol February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
29 / 35
A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, March 01, 2014
A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
30 / 35
A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter swimming gather on a beach on the Orthodox Christmas day in the port of Yevpatoriya, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter swimming gather on a beach on the Orthodox Christmas day in the port of Yevpatoriya, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter swimming gather on a beach on the Orthodox Christmas day in the port of Yevpatoriya, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
31 / 35
Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, March 08, 2014
Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
32 / 35
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
33 / 35
A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
34 / 35
People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Don't look down

Don't look down

Next Slideshows

Don't look down

Don't look down

Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) was built at about 330 ft above the gorge of Los...

Mar 16 2015
Interrogating Islamic State captives

Interrogating Islamic State captives

The Kurdish People's Protection Units said two Islamic State fighters were caught during clashes in Tel Hamis, Syria, two weeks ago.

Mar 16 2015
Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Close to a million demonstrators marched to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices, corruption and to call for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.

Mar 16 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

Mar 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast