Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016

Crimson Tide rises

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland celebrates in the middle of the field following their 45-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrate with the 2016 CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Clemson Tigers. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is doused by Derrick Henry (2), Bo Scarbrough (9) and Ty Flournoy-Smith (83) following their 45-40 victory. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after beating the Clemson Tigers. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) walks off the field after losing. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide players celebrate after the game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after losing. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands following the Crimson Tide victory. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Clemson Tigers safety Jefferie Gibson (17) and Jadar Johnson (18) reacts following their defeat. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) dives for a touchdown on a 95 yard kick off return defended by Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) during the fourth quarter. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) celebrates with linebacker Dillon Lee (25) after returning a kick off for a touchdown. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Cyrus Jones (5) jumps in front of a field goal attempt by Clemson Tigers place kicker Greg Huegel (92) during the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) runs down the sideline for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) gets past Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) to score a touchdown on a kick return during the fourth quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) catches the ball ahead of Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) during the fourth quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) gets past Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) to score a touchdown on a kick return during the fourth quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) and defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) in the third quarter. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Clemson Tigers cornerback Adrian Baker (21) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) during the fourth quarter. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) celebrates his 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after making a 11 yard touchdown. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
