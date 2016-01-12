Crimson Tide rises
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland celebrates in the middle of the field following their 45-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrate with the 2016 CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Clemson Tigers. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is doused by Derrick Henry (2), Bo Scarbrough (9) and Ty Flournoy-Smith (83) following their 45-40 victory. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after beating the Clemson Tigers. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) walks off the field after losing. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide players celebrate after the game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after losing. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands following the Crimson Tide victory. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers safety Jefferie Gibson (17) and Jadar Johnson (18) reacts following their defeat. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) dives for a touchdown on a 95 yard kick off return defended by Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) during the fourth quarter. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) celebrates with linebacker Dillon Lee (25) after returning a kick off for a touchdown. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Cyrus Jones (5) jumps in front of a field goal attempt by Clemson Tigers place kicker Greg Huegel (92) during the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) runs down the sideline for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) gets past Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) to score a touchdown on a kick return during the fourth quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) catches the ball ahead of Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) during the fourth quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) gets past Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) to score a touchdown on a kick return during the fourth quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) and defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) in the third quarter. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers cornerback Adrian Baker (21) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) during the fourth quarter. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) celebrates his 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after making a 11 yard touchdown. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Suicide blast in Istanbul tourist area
A Syrian suicide bomber is suspected in a deadly attack in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet tourist district.
Ending the siege of Madaya
The Free Syrian Army battles to break the siege in Madaya, where thousands are reported to have died of starvation.
Anti-migrant protests in Germany
Anti-migrant protesters take to the streets after police release details of sexual assaults on women by gangs of young migrant men.
Inside El Chapo's safe house
Where the world's most-wanted drug boss was captured.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.