Crisis forces some Venezuelan parents to give away children
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a...more
Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children,...more
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, stands in line outside a hardware store, next to her son Emmanuel, to buy cement and resell it in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Pulgar said just one chicken meal would now burn up half its monthly income. Breakfast is often just bread...more
Zulay Pulgar, 43, cooks a meal in her house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Every day at the social services center in Carirubana, which oversees Pulgar's case, more than a dozen parents plead for help taking care of their children in this isolated, arid...more
Juan Pulgar, 73, holds a picture of himself taken about a year ago, as he poses for a portrait in his house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, gives Venezuelan bolivar notes to her husband Maikel Cuauro, 30, in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Juan Pulgar, 73, sits in a chair as he rests in his house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emmanuel Cuauro, plays with a ball next to his parents Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, and Maikel Cuauro, 30, in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Emmanuel Cuauro, sits on the sidewalk next to his mother Zulay Pulgar, as they make a line outside the hardware store to buy cement and re-sell it in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
