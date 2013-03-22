Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2013 | 12:40pm EDT

Crisis in Cyprus

<p>A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

Friday, March 22, 2013

A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

Close
1 / 20
<p>A protester yells at policemen during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

A protester yells at policemen during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

Friday, March 22, 2013

A protester yells at policemen during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

Close
2 / 20
<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 20
<p>Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 20
<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 20
<p>People eat at a restaurant under a banner placed by the owner in central Nicosia, March 20, 2013. The banner reads, "My proud Cyprus with the big No". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People eat at a restaurant under a banner placed by the owner in central Nicosia, March 20, 2013. The banner reads, "My proud Cyprus with the big No". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People eat at a restaurant under a banner placed by the owner in central Nicosia, March 20, 2013. The banner reads, "My proud Cyprus with the big No". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 20
<p>Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Employees of the Bank of Cyprus take part in a rally, in solidarity with crisis-hit Cypriots, outside the headquarters of the bank in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Employees of the Bank of Cyprus take part in a rally, in solidarity with crisis-hit Cypriots, outside the headquarters of the bank in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Employees of the Bank of Cyprus take part in a rally, in solidarity with crisis-hit Cypriots, outside the headquarters of the bank in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
9 / 20
<p>A message is seen on the screen of an ATM machine of a Bank of Cyprus branch in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A message is seen on the screen of an ATM machine of a Bank of Cyprus branch in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 22, 2013

A message is seen on the screen of an ATM machine of a Bank of Cyprus branch in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 20
<p>Demonstrators hold an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Demonstrators hold an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Demonstrators hold an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 20
<p>An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 20
<p>A police officer walks in front of a bus station where an anti-bailout banner is placed outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A police officer walks in front of a bus station where an anti-bailout banner is placed outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

A police officer walks in front of a bus station where an anti-bailout banner is placed outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 20
<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 20
<p>Protesters shout slogans during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Protesters hold a photograph of German Chancellor Angela Merkel painted to make her look like Adolf Hitler during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters hold a photograph of German Chancellor Angela Merkel painted to make her look like Adolf Hitler during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Protesters hold a photograph of German Chancellor Angela Merkel painted to make her look like Adolf Hitler during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
16 / 20
<p>Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
17 / 20
<p>Anti-bailout protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" after Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Anti-bailout protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" after Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

Anti-bailout protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" after Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 20
<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 20
<p>People are reflected at a glass door of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People are reflected at a glass door of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, March 22, 2013

People are reflected at a glass door of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Obama in the Mideast

Obama in the Mideast

Next Slideshows

Obama in the Mideast

Obama in the Mideast

Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Mar 22 2013
The thirty-year war

The thirty-year war

Images from Turkey's three-decade conflict with Kurdish rebels.

Mar 21 2013
Life in Cyprus

Life in Cyprus

A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.

Mar 21 2013
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.

Mar 20 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast