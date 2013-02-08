Crisis in Tunisia
Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi...more
Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8,...more
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Next Slideshows
Sochi: The Olympic city
Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
Governor Christie
The blunt-spoken Republican on the job.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top images from the month of January.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.