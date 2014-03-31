Crisis in Ukraine
A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool
A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014....more
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool
The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe...more
Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and...more
A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed...more
Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by...more
Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to...more
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to...more
