Critics Choice Awards
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica,...more
Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more
Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more
Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
Oscar nominations: Best Picture
Nine films are nominated for Best Picture, including the U.S. Civil War drama "Lincoln."
People's Choice red carpet
The red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.
London Collections: Men
A three-day showcase of men's fashion is presented in London, a month before Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.