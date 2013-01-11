Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 11, 2013 | 12:05am EST

Critics Choice Awards

<p>Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 30
<p>Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Actress Rebel Wilson presents an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 30
<p>Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Actor George Clooney (center, L) congratulates director Ben Affleck after the movie "Argo" won the award for "Best Picture" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 30
<p>Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Anne Hathaway accepts her award for "Best supporting actress" for "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 30
<p>Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Steven Spielberg looks on as actress Quvenzhane Wallis, of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 30
<p>Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 30
<p>Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director and producer Judd Apatow receives the "Louis XIII Genius Award" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 30
<p>Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica,...more

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director and writer Rian Johnson (L-R), actress Emily Blunt, producer James D. Stern and producer Ram Bergman of the film "Looper" pose backstage with the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 30
<p>Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" accept the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more

Friday, January 11, 2013

Presenters Paul Wesley and Eva Longoria (L) look on as Bradley Cooper accepts the award for "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie" for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
<p>Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Ben Affleck (R) and producer George Clooney congratulate each other as they arrive on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Quvenzhane Wallis accepts the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
<p>Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
<p>Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Presenters Rob Riggle and Famke Janssen speak on stage at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Presenters Ian Sommerhalder and Jaime King announce award for "Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 30
<p>Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the "Best Actor" award for "Lincoln" from presenter Melissa Leo at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for "Best Actress in an Action Movie" for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
<p>Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Ben Affleck reacts as he arrives on stage to accept the "Best Picture" award for "Argo" while followed by producer George Clooney at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Friday, January 11, 2013

Fellow cast members Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence arrive on stage to accept the award for "Best Comedy Movie" for "Silver Lining Playbook" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
<p>Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 11, 2013

Anne Hathaway arrives backstage after winning her best supporting actress award for her role in "Les Miserables" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 30
<p>Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 11, 2013

Quvenzhane Wallis poses with the best young actor or actress award backstage she won for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 30
<p>Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Ben Affleck reacts after winning the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Writer Tony Kushner accepts THE award for "Best Original Screenplay" for the movie "Lincoln" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 11, 2013

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses as she arrives at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 30
<p>Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for "Best Actress" for "Zero Dark Thirty" from presenter Joseph Godon-Levitt at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 30
<p>Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Composer Alexandre Desplat, from the film "Argo," and actor George Clooney (R) chat with other attendees at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 30
<p>The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

The cast of "Silver Lining Playbook" celebrate after winning the award for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 30
<p>Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 11, 2013

Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

Jan 10 2013
Oscar nominations: Best Picture

Oscar nominations: Best Picture

Nine films are nominated for Best Picture, including the U.S. Civil War drama "Lincoln."

Jan 10 2013
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

The red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.

Jan 09 2013
London Collections: Men

London Collections: Men

A three-day showcase of men's fashion is presented in London, a month before Fashion Week.

Jan 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast