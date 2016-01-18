Critics' Choice Awards
Presenter Bradley James lowers the microphone for Jacob Tremblay as Tremblay accepts the award for Best Young Actor for "Room" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Adam McKay kisses Christian Bale as they go on stage to accept the award for Best Comedy for "The Big Short" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amy Schumer accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy for "Trainwreck" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Sam Esmail (L) and cast pose backstage with award for Best Drama Series for "Mr. Robot" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (R) accepts the award for Best Director on behalf of George Miller for "Mad Max: Fury Road" along with cast members, (L-R) Abbey Lee, Courtney Eaton, Zoe Kravitz and Riley Keough, during the 21st Annual Critics'...more
Actress Mayim Bialik falls as she steps backstage to pose with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny...more
Actor Sylvester Stallone accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Creed" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rachel McAdams accepts the award for Best Acting Ensemble for "Spotlight" along with other cast members during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host T.J. Miller opens the show during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jean Smart poses backstage with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aziz Ansari (top R) celebrates with other cast and crew after winning the award for Best Comedy Series for "Master of None" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rami Malek accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Mr. Robot" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse Plemons poses backstage with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Made for Television Movie or Limited Series at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Coon accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for "The Leftovers" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "The Big Short" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts T.J. Miller and William Shatner close the show during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mel Rodriguez arrives with his hair and mustache removed on half of his head at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Christian Bale (L) is congratulated by writer Charles Randolph after winning the award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "The Big Short" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario...more
Constance Zimmer poses backstage with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "UnREAL" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Peter Docter (L) and producer Jonas Rivera pose backstage with their award for Best Animated Feature for "Inside Out" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Justin Theroux arrive at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kirsten Dunst accepts the award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for "Fargo" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Margo Martindale poses backstage with the award for Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series for "The Good Wife" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christian Slater poses backstage the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Mr. Robot" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chief Creative Officer for Industrial Light & Magic John Knoll accepts the Genius Award along with BB-8 from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario...more
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Alicia Vikander is presented with the award for Best Supporting Actress for "The Danish Girl" by actor Bryan Cranston during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rachel Bloom poses backstage with the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Brian d'Arcy James poses backstage with the award for Best Acting Emsemble for the film "Spotlight" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Schumer hands her shoe to an audience member while on stage to accept the award for Best Actress in a Comedy for "Trainwreck" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
