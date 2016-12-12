Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 9:25am EST

Critics' Choice Awards

Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 24
(L-R) Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
(L-R) Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 24
Bob Odenkirk accepts his award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bob Odenkirk accepts his award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Bob Odenkirk accepts his award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 24
Actor Kristian Nairn is presented with the award for best drama series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Kristian Nairn is presented with the award for best drama series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Actor Kristian Nairn is presented with the award for best drama series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 24
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for best picture for "La La Land" as he gestures towards actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for best picture for "La La Land" as he gestures towards actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for best picture for "La La Land" as he gestures towards actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 24
Show host TJ Miller appears in a headless costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host TJ Miller appears in a headless costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Show host TJ Miller appears in a headless costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 24
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 24
Justin Timberlake presents the award for best acting ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Timberlake presents the award for best acting ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Justin Timberlake presents the award for best acting ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 24
Host TJ Miller appears in a Jackie Onassis costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host TJ Miller appears in a Jackie Onassis costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Host TJ Miller appears in a Jackie Onassis costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 24
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Moonlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Moonlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Moonlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
John Travolta presents the award for best picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Travolta presents the award for best picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
John Travolta presents the award for best picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 24
Writer Simon Kinberg (L) and actor Ryan Reynolds pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy for 'Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Writer Simon Kinberg (L) and actor Ryan Reynolds pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy for 'Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Writer Simon Kinberg (L) and actor Ryan Reynolds pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy for 'Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 24
Natalie Portman poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Natalie Portman poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 24
Show host TJ Miller performs at start of the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host TJ Miller performs at start of the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Show host TJ Miller performs at start of the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 24
Evan Rachel Woods accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Evan Rachel Woods accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Evan Rachel Woods accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 24
Director Damien Chazelle poses backstage with his awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Director Damien Chazelle poses backstage with his awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle poses backstage with his awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 24
Actor Louie Anderson poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Baskets'. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Louie Anderson poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Baskets'. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Actor Louie Anderson poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Baskets'. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 24
Kevin Hart presents the award for best supporting actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kevin Hart presents the award for best supporting actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Kevin Hart presents the award for best supporting actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 24
Nicole Kidman presents the award for best actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman presents the award for best actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Nicole Kidman presents the award for best actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 24
Viola Davis accepts the #SeeHer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Viola Davis accepts the #SeeHer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Viola Davis accepts the #SeeHer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 24
Ryan Reynolds poses backstage with his award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ryan Reynolds poses backstage with his award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Ryan Reynolds poses backstage with his award for Best Actor in a Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 24
Donald Glover holds his award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Glover holds his award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Donald Glover holds his award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 24
John Lithgow holds his award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Lithgow holds his award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
John Lithgow holds his award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 24
Cast and crew from "BoJack Horseman" pose backstage with their award for Best Animated Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cast and crew from "BoJack Horseman" pose backstage with their award for Best Animated Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cast and crew from "BoJack Horseman" pose backstage with their award for Best Animated Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrity dads over 60

Celebrity dads over 60

Next Slideshows

Celebrity dads over 60

Celebrity dads over 60

Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73, joining other older celebrity dads.

Dec 08 2016
Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel fashion house presents a Paris cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show.

Dec 06 2016
Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center Honors

Al Pacino, James Taylor and Mavis Staples are among the latest recipients of the coveted Kennedy Center Honors awards.

Dec 05 2016
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

Dec 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast