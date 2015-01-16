Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2015 Academy Awards.
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama
Civil rights drama "Selma" is screened for free to the residents of Selma, Alabama which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.