Critics' Choice Television Awards
Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Taraji P. Henson celebrates after winning the Best Drama Actress award during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actors Olivier Martinez and Bill Paxton react as they present the "Best Actress Movie or Limited Series" award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Charlize Theron presents The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' ChoiceTelevision Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for "Best Actor - Drama" for his role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" from presenters Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Seth MacFarlane accepts The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
TV personality Cat Deeley poses backstage with her award for Best Reality Series Host for the FOX show "So You Can Think You Can Dance" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Queen Latifah mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of the HBO series "Silicon Valley" accept the award for Best Comedy Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Host James Corden tosses aside the microphone cover after T.J. Miller accepted the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Producer Joe Weisberg and the cast of "The Americans" accept the award for Best Drama Series for the FX series "The Americans" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Comedy for his role on the Showtime series "Transparent" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Josh Holloway and Angie Harmon share a laugh as they present the "Best Actress Comedy" award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Joe Weisberg and the cast of the FX series "The Americans" pose backstage with their award for Best Drama Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bradley Whitford poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Comedy for his appearance on the Showtime series "Transparent" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Johnny Galecki and Tracee Ellis Ross present the "Best Limited Series Award" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of "Silicon Valley" pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Lisa Cholodenko poses backstage with her award for Best Limited Series for the HBO mini series "Oliver Kitteridge" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor James Corden presents the award for "Best Supporting Actress - Comedy" to actress Allison Janney for her role in the CBS sitcom "Mom" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jonathan Banks poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor - Drama for his role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Sam Elliott poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Drama for his appearance on the FX Network series "Justified" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Taraji P. Henson (L) and TV personality Cat Deeley pose backstage during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bob Odenkirk poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Drama for his role in the AMC series "Better Call Saul" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Lange presents the Best Drama Series award during the 5th Annual Critics' ChoicTelevision Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actors Sarah Paulson and Ben MacKenzie present the award for Best Supporting Actor - Comedy during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Dismantling the Late Show
Workers take down the Late Show marquee after David Letterman's final show.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.
Eurovision: The finals
Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow won the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, beating Russia and Italy in the big international talent show.
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.