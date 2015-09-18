Croatia overwhelmed
Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. Amid chaotic scenes at its border with Serbia, Croatia said it could not cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary kept...more
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A wounded man is attended after clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A policeman intervenes as Syrian and Afghan migrants clash at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian and Afghan migrants clash at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants looks on at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TEMPLATE OUT
Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A wounded man lies on the ground after clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A railway employee attempts to maintain order as migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants cross the river Sutla near Senkovec, Croatia on their way to Slovenia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants board a train at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A policeman helps a migrant as she attempts to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Policemen direct migrants during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant child crosses the street with a luggage in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants wait near the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant and a policeman run during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio
Croatian police stand guard in front of migrants at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant holds a sack pack on his head as he lies on the railway track in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants help an injured migrant during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants wait at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant lifts a crying baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant woman carries a baby as she walks on a railway track near Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Days of clashes in Jerusalem
Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at rock-throwing Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa...
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
Big journey for little feet
Migrant children undertake the long and treacherous journey towards a new life.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.