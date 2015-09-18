Edition:
Croatia overwhelmed

Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. Amid chaotic scenes at its border with Serbia, Croatia said it could not cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary kept them out by erecting a fence and using tear gas against them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A wounded man is attended after clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A policeman intervenes as Syrian and Afghan migrants clash at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian and Afghan migrants clash at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants looks on at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TEMPLATE OUT

Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A wounded man lies on the ground after clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A railway employee attempts to maintain order as migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants cross the river Sutla near Senkovec, Croatia on their way to Slovenia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants board a train at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A policeman helps a migrant as she attempts to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Policemen direct migrants during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant child crosses the street with a luggage in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants wait near the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant and a policeman run during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio

Croatian police stand guard in front of migrants at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant holds a sack pack on his head as he lies on the railway track in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants help an injured migrant during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants wait at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant lifts a crying baby as he waits to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant woman carries a baby as she walks on a railway track near Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

