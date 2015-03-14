Cross-border shoppers
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian men load a boat with goods they bought in the Dominican Rebublic, at the border of Malpasse in Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Street vendors sell food as trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A transportation pick-up truck called "Tap Tap" carries passengers and goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitians hold onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as they wait for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian women carry goods on their heads bought in the Dominican Republic, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitians cross the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic carrying goods bought in the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Haitian man holds onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as he waits for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
