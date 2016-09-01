Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 1, 2016 | 8:30am EDT

Cross-border Trump protests

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
1 / 17
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
2 / 17
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
3 / 17
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 17
A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
5 / 17
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
6 / 17
Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7 / 17
Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8 / 17
Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
9 / 17
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
10 / 17
Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
11 / 17
A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
12 / 17
Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
13 / 17
Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
14 / 17
A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
15 / 17
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
16 / 17
Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
17 / 17
