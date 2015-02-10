Edition:
Crossing the border fence

An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the nearly 400 migrants who participated in the attempt, 40 migrants managed to cross the border into Spain on Tuesday, and are currently being held at CETI, a short-stay immigrant center, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the nearly 400 migrants who participated in the attempt, 40 migrants managed to cross the border into Spain on Tuesday, and are currently being held at CETI, a short-stay immigrant center, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jes?s Blasco de Avellaneda

Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jes?s Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
