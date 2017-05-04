Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 4, 2017 | 9:21am EDT

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 22
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 22
Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 22
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 22
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 22
A displaced Iraqi man carries his child as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced Iraqi man carries his child as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man carries his child as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 22
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 22
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 22
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An Iraqi soldier stands guard as displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul carry their sick father after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul carry their sick father after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul carry their sick father after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 22
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her daughter as she walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced Iraqi woman carries her daughter as she walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her daughter as she walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
20 / 22
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
21 / 22
A displaced Iraqi man carries his children as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced Iraqi man carries his children as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man carries his children as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Next Slideshows

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace...

May 04 2017
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government...

May 03 2017
The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

May 02 2017
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in...

May 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast