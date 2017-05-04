Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi man carries his child as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul carry their sick father after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her daughter as she walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi man carries his children as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace...
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government...
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.