Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2015 | 8:45pm EDT

Crowds for Francis

Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/Pool

Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/Pool
Close
1 / 21
Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
2 / 21
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 21
New York Police Department officers prepare to provide security along the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers prepare to provide security along the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
New York Police Department officers prepare to provide security along the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 21
Sister Maria Filotea, from St. Paul's in East Harlem, stands along 5th avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral ahead of the Pope Francis' visit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sister Maria Filotea, from St. Paul's in East Harlem, stands along 5th avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral ahead of the Pope Francis' visit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Sister Maria Filotea, from St. Paul's in East Harlem, stands along 5th avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral ahead of the Pope Francis' visit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 21
People watch as Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

People watch as Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People watch as Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski
Close
6 / 21
Police stand behind a security wall ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police stand behind a security wall ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Police stand behind a security wall ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 21
People in the crowd outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral take pictures in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

People in the crowd outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral take pictures in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People in the crowd outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral take pictures in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool
Close
8 / 21
People await the arrival of Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

People await the arrival of Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People await the arrival of Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool
Close
9 / 21
Elaine Lockard, Ines Rodriguez, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Elaine Lockard, Ines Rodriguez, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Elaine Lockard, Ines Rodriguez, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
10 / 21
A crowd of supporters cheer as they attend the arrival of Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A crowd of supporters cheer as they attend the arrival of Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A crowd of supporters cheer as they attend the arrival of Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 21
A group of nuns await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of nuns await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A group of nuns await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 21
Onlookers wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Onlookers wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Onlookers wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 21
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 21
Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
15 / 21
Crowds watch as Pope Francis' motorcade moves through New York City streets. REUTERS/AP Photo/Richard Drew/Pool

Crowds watch as Pope Francis' motorcade moves through New York City streets. REUTERS/AP Photo/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds watch as Pope Francis' motorcade moves through New York City streets. REUTERS/AP Photo/Richard Drew/Pool
Close
16 / 21
A group of Catholic school girls look at their phones as they wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of Catholic school girls look at their phones as they wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A group of Catholic school girls look at their phones as they wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 21
Members of the congregation wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

Members of the congregation wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Members of the congregation wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool
Close
18 / 21
U.S. bishops gather to watch the departure of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle after a prayer service and meeting with the bishops, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

U.S. bishops gather to watch the departure of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle after a prayer service and meeting with the bishops, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
U.S. bishops gather to watch the departure of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle after a prayer service and meeting with the bishops, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
19 / 21
Guests show their excitement as they wait in viewing pens to see Pope Francis emerge from a private meeting with President Obama at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Guests show their excitement as they wait in viewing pens to see Pope Francis emerge from a private meeting with President Obama at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Guests show their excitement as they wait in viewing pens to see Pope Francis emerge from a private meeting with President Obama at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 21
People attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
People attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Midnight migrants

Midnight migrants

Next Slideshows

Midnight migrants

Midnight migrants

Scenes from the migrant journey after dark.

Sep 24 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

The frontlines and beyond in the conflict for Yemen.

Sep 24 2015
Smoke chokes Southeast Asia

Smoke chokes Southeast Asia

Haze from forest fires in Sumatra has blanketed the region, pushing pollution levels to record highs in Singapore, Malaysia and northern Indonesia.

Sep 24 2015
Pope addresses Congress

Pope addresses Congress

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to address the U.S. Congress.

Sep 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast