Crowning Miss America
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts as she is crowned the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition by Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alaska Malie Delgado and Miss Arkansas Ashton Jo Campbell raise their arms alongside other contestants as they walk on stage to start the second preliminary night of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 10,...more
Contestants sport swimsuits during the second preliminary night of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev performs during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top 16 contestants take the stage during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev sports a swimsuit during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev sports an evening gown during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev and Miss Virginia Courtney Paige Garrett hold hands moments before Kazantsev was announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts as she is crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition by Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition as Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri (C) and runner up Miss Virginia Courtney Paige Garrett look on in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14,...more
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev waves near Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev is embraced by fellow contestants after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev waves after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev poses during a news conference after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
NYFW: Day 8
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
NYFW: Day 7
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Spotted at NYFW
Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.