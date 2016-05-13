Edition:
Crowning Miss Tiffany

Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned at the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin reacts as she is crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin waves after she was crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
A beauty contestant buckles her shoes as she waits backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants cheer up as they wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
A beauty contestant looks on as she prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 13, 2016
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A beauty contestant walks the runway wearing swimwear during the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
