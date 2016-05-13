Crowning Miss Tiffany
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned at the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin reacts as she is crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin waves after she was crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant buckles her shoes as she waits backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants cheer up as they wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant looks on as she prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant walks the runway wearing swimwear during the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
