Crowning Miss USA
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.
Guys Choice Awards
Highlights from the Guys Choice Awards.
Griffith and Banderas split up
Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.
Wowing Walmart
Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.