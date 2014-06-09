Edition:
Crowning Miss USA

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
