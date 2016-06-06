Crowning Miss USA

The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary...more

The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, former owner of the pageant, if the U.S. election were held tomorrow. The question brought jeers from the audience and criticism on social media. In her reply, Hardin declined to name either candidate, instead addressing qualities a president should possess. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close