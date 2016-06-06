Crowning Miss USA
Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by last year's winner Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber poses. Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory in the annual contest....more
Deshauna Barber competes in her swimsuit. As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Deshauna Barber competes in her evening gown. Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Deshauna Barber poses with other contestants after being crowned Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Deshauna Barber reacts after being named Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Deshauna Barber reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary...more
Country music singer Chris Young performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Deshauna Barber responds to a final question with Miss USA co-hosts Julianne Hough (C) and Terrence "J" Jenkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Australian duo Olivia Nervo (L) and Miriam Nervo perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins (L) and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
