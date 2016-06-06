Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 6, 2016 | 11:05am EDT

Crowning Miss USA

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by last year's winner Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016.

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by last year's winner Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by last year's winner Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
1 / 14
Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber poses. Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory in the annual contest.

Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber poses. Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory in the annual contest....more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber poses. Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory in the annual contest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2 / 14
Deshauna Barber competes in her swimsuit. As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men."

Deshauna Barber competes in her swimsuit. As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Deshauna Barber competes in her swimsuit. As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
3 / 14
Deshauna Barber competes in her evening gown. Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Deshauna Barber competes in her evening gown. Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Deshauna Barber competes in her evening gown. Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4 / 14
Deshauna Barber poses with other contestants after being crowned Miss USA.

Deshauna Barber poses with other contestants after being crowned Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Deshauna Barber poses with other contestants after being crowned Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 / 14
Deshauna Barber reacts after being named Miss USA.

Deshauna Barber reacts after being named Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Deshauna Barber reacts after being named Miss USA. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
6 / 14
Deshauna Barber reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2016.

Deshauna Barber reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Deshauna Barber reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7 / 14
The Backstreet Boys perform.

The Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
The Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8 / 14
The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, former owner of the pageant, if the U.S. election were held tomorrow. The question brought jeers from the audience and criticism on social media. In her reply, Hardin declined to name either candidate, instead addressing qualities a president should possess.

The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary...more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage. For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, former owner of the pageant, if the U.S. election were held tomorrow. The question brought jeers from the audience and criticism on social media. In her reply, Hardin declined to name either candidate, instead addressing qualities a president should possess. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9 / 14
Country music singer Chris Young performs.

Country music singer Chris Young performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Country music singer Chris Young performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10 / 14
Deshauna Barber responds to a final question with Miss USA co-hosts Julianne Hough (C) and Terrence "J" Jenkins.

Deshauna Barber responds to a final question with Miss USA co-hosts Julianne Hough (C) and Terrence "J" Jenkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Deshauna Barber responds to a final question with Miss USA co-hosts Julianne Hough (C) and Terrence "J" Jenkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
11 / 14
Australian duo Olivia Nervo (L) and Miriam Nervo perform.

Australian duo Olivia Nervo (L) and Miriam Nervo perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian duo Olivia Nervo (L) and Miriam Nervo perform. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
12 / 14
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants.

Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
13 / 14
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins (L) and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants.

Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins (L) and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Miss USA co-hosts Terrence "J" Jenkins (L) and Julianne Hough are shown onstage with contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14 / 14
