Crowning Miss USA
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the...more
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea...more
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Bourbon Street scenes
Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.
Inside Cuba's Capitol
Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.
Who's at Sun Valley?
Corporate titans spotted at Allen & Co.'s annual Idaho gathering some call "summer camp for billionaires".
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.