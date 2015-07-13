Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 8:55am EDT

Crowning Miss USA

Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 16
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 16
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 16
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 16
Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 16
Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 16
Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 16
Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 16
Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 16
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 16
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 16
Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 16
Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 16
The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea Garcia, Miss Texas USA Ylianna Guerra and Miss Oklahoma Olivia Jordan. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea Garcia, Miss Texas USA Ylianna Guerra and Miss Oklahoma Olivia Jordan. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 16
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 16
The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Bourbon Street scenes

Bourbon Street scenes

Next Slideshows

Bourbon Street scenes

Bourbon Street scenes

Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

Jul 12 2015
Inside Cuba's Capitol

Inside Cuba's Capitol

Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.

Jul 10 2015
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.

Jul 10 2015
Who's at Sun Valley?

Who's at Sun Valley?

Corporate titans spotted at Allen & Co.'s annual Idaho gathering some call "summer camp for billionaires".

Jul 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast