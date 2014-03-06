Edition:
Crufts dog show

<p>A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A Great Dane looks at a chihuahua during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Great Dane looks at a chihuahua during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Great Dane looks at a chihuahua during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A Mastiff sits on a Union Flag rug during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Mastiff sits on a Union Flag rug during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Mastiff sits on a Union Flag rug during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Helen Hepple walks with Kayos the Jack Russell on her shoulder during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Helen Hepple walks with Kayos the Jack Russell on her shoulder during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Helen Hepple walks with Kayos the Jack Russell on her shoulder during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Pete Dowling sits with Zoran, a Canadian Eskimo dog, during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Pete Dowling sits with Zoran, a Canadian Eskimo dog, during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Pete Dowling sits with Zoran, a Canadian Eskimo dog, during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A man eats meat in front of his Mastiff during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man eats meat in front of his Mastiff during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A man eats meat in front of his Mastiff during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A Great Dane jumps up at its handler as it is judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Great Dane jumps up at its handler as it is judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Great Dane jumps up at its handler as it is judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Newfoundland dogs sit and await their class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Newfoundland dogs sit and await their class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Newfoundland dogs sit and await their class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A dog sits on its owners shoulder as she watches judging during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A dog sits on its owners shoulder as she watches judging during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A dog sits on its owners shoulder as she watches judging during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

