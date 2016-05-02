Cruising to Cuba
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The first U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome on Monday from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city as hundreds of Americans waved from the decks of the vessel. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
The ship's arrival is another first for the two countries since U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced a historic rapprochement in December 2014, and comes weeks after Obama's visit to the Caribbean island....more
A woman with a U.S. flags looks at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer
Carnival Corp's Adonia, a small ship with a capacity of 700 passengers, slipped through the channel into Havana Bay in the morning under picture-perfect skies, then docked at the colonial old town recently visited by Obama. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
�Regularly scheduled cruises are the third leg of the land, sea and air efforts by the Obama Administration to cement its policy changes, the goal is to make the initiatives big and loud so that they are harder to dislodge,� said John Kavulich,...more
A Cuban law prohibiting nationals from entering the country by sea had almost delayed the cruise but was lifted by local authorities just over a week ago. Obama has made the dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba a part of his legacy. ...more
People look at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer
