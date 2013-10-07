Crumbling cable cars
Commuters wait for a cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, Georgia, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A boy stands at the door of a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, Georgia, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A conductor closes the doors of a 60-year-old cable car before its departure in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Lasha Ghughunishvili, 32, operates cable cars from his booth in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A commuter looks out of the window of a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A conductor sits inside a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A commuter pushes a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cable car passes above apartment buildings in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A communication device is seen inside a cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Commuters chat inside a cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. . REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Commuters travel by cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cable car passes above the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An icon of Jesus is seen inside a cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The town of Chiatura is seen from inside a cable car, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Cable car operator Tea Kekenadze, 30, watches commuters entering the cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A 60-year-old cable car passes above the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Cable car control devices are seen inside an operator's booth in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit in front of a cable car station in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cable car casts a shadow on a residential building in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A commuter looks out from a cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Malkhaz Kapanadze, 36, oils and checks a cable car during maintenance work in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People pass a cable car station that is not running during a power cut in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Fati Ghavtadze, 45, operates a cable car from her booth in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Eliza Kobiashvili, 56, operates 60-year-old cable cars from her booth in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A 60-year-old cable car passes above the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cable car travels above the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Cable cars pass above an industrial area in Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Cable car operator Lasha Ghughunishvili, 32, speaks on his mobile phone inside a booth in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cable car passes above the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Commuters get out of a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
