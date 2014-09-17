Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 6:20pm EDT

Crunch time for Scottish decision

'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 25
Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 25
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 25
A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 25
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 25
A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 25
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 25
A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 25
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. TREUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. TREUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. TREUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 25
Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 25
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 25
A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 25
A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 25
Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 25
A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 25
A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 25
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 25
A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 25
A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glasgow, Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glasgow, Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glasgow, Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
19 / 25
A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 25
Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 25
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
22 / 25
Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 25
Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 25
'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

Next Slideshows

Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.

Sep 17 2014
Back to school in Syria

Back to school in Syria

Syrian children return to school amid civil war.

Sep 16 2014
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

Sep 16 2014
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.

Sep 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast