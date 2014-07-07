Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 7, 2014 | 11:56am EDT

Crusader reenactment

An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where...more

Monday, July 07, 2014
An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
1 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
2 / 14
An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
3 / 14
An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
4 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
5 / 14
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
6 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
7 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
8 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
9 / 14
An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
10 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
11 / 14
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
12 / 14
Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
13 / 14
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
RoboCup

RoboCup

Next Slideshows

RoboCup

RoboCup

Humanoid robots show off their soccer skills at the RoboCup world robotics championship.

Jul 07 2014
Painted bodies

Painted bodies

The strange and the creative is on display at the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

Jul 04 2014
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

The world's best competitive eaters square off in hot dog eating competitions in New York.

Jul 04 2014
Burger battle

Burger battle

Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.

Jul 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast