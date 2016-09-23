Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship
Ted Cruz challenges rival Donald Trump about releasing his tax returns during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ted Cruz speaks with supporters of fellow candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
A delegate carries a sign referring to Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz shake hands at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ted Cruz greets businessman Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate holds a sign that call for Ted Cruz delegates to support Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump talks with rival candidate Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jim Stryker, of San Francisco, holds a sign in protest of Ted Cruz during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A supporter holds up a sign with an error as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters stand outside the Town & Country Resort where Ted Cruz is speaking at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted Cruz, bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Next Slideshows
I am a Syrian refugee
The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.
The art of space
Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,000 people since he took office.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.