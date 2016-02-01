Cruz confidential
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz embraces Arden Jurskis (L) and Kenzy Peach (R), who were just engaged to be married in front of Cruz, at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, United States, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015....more
Ted Cruz greets diners during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz confers with his New Hampshire state director Ethan Zorfas on the campaign bus after a rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz listens as he is introduced during a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz walks back to his campaign bus following a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz waits tot take the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Washington, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz listens to speakers at a campaign event at the Goldfield Old Schoolhouse in Goldfield, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz is framed in a window while speaking at a campaign stop at Groen Builders in Rochester, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign stop at one of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Deb Bolding waves a flag as she waits for Ted Cruz to arrive at a campaign stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Pocahontas, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz speaks at campaign stop Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A campaign worker cleans up the signs for Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Osceola, Iowa, United States, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
