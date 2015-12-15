Cruz into second
Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz greets Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Brian Meeker hold a clip to a .45 pistol that was etched by Ted Cruz following a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi after he confirmed his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness, convenes a hearing entitled "U.S. Human Exploration Goals and Commercial Space Competitiveness" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing at the Capitol in Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz answers questions from the media after speaking at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center at the site of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz waits backstage before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz talks with colleagues as he arrives for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz sits next to wife Heidi as he prepares to speak at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Ted Cruz speaks with attendees at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andreas Reif, of Manchester, New Hampshire, takes a selfie as Ted Cruz speaks at Cornerstone Action: Practical Federalism 2016 at the University of Southern New Hampshire in Hooksett, New Hampshire October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Ted Cruz greets supporters as he arrives to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington July 23, 2015. Demonstrators...more
Ted Cruz addresses attendees in his boots at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Countries with the most guns
Which countries have the most firearms per capita?
China's fur trade
China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter.
2016 campaign collectibles
Souvenirs from the 2016 presidential race.
Gun debate since Sandy Hook
Gun control activists call for expanded background checks and for a ban on sales to people on federal watch lists in a protest marking the third anniversary of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.