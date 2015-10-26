CSI: Pakistan
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
