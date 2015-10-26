Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 9:25am EDT

CSI: Pakistan

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
1 / 19
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
2 / 19
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
3 / 19
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
4 / 19
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 19
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 19
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 19
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 19
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 19
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 19
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 19
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 19
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Patricia bears down

Hurricane Patricia bears down

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Patricia bears down

Hurricane Patricia bears down

One of the strongest ever hurricanes lashed western Mexico with rain and winds, causing chaos in coastal towns and resorts.

Oct 24 2015
Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.

Oct 23 2015
Deadly bus crash in France

Deadly bus crash in France

At least 43 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years.

Oct 23 2015
The Jeb! campaign

The Jeb! campaign

Jeb Bush's struggling presidential campaign is cutting salaries across the board and reducing staff.

Oct 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast