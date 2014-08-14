Cuba celebrates Fidel's birthday
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro,plays with his brother Alejando, 2, in San Antonio de los Banos, outside Havana City August 13, 2014. Marlon named his younger brother Alejandro in...more
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, reads a book in his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique...more
Jose Millar Barruecos, ex-secretary of the Cuban Council of State, talks to Revolution Commander Guillermo Garcia during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto...more
Men paint "Fidel", the name of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro on a wall in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A child stands near pictures of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the...more
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, holds up a photograph with writing on the back that reads "Fidel, I'm going to be like you," at his home in San Antonio de los Banos, on the outskirts...more
Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet, gets a kiss from Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, during his photographic exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, which is...more
A woman passes by an billboard with an image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro which reads in Spanish "The Revolution will go forward", in Havana, August 12, 2014. Castro turns 88 on August 13. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13,...more
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13,...more
An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro and Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Journalists make images of the exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in...more
A farmer works near an image of former Cuban president Fidel Castro in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
