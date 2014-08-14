Cuba celebrates Fidel's birthday

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro,plays with his brother Alejando, 2, in San Antonio de los Banos, outside Havana City August 13, 2014. Marlon named his younger brother Alejandro in...more

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro,plays with his brother Alejando, 2, in San Antonio de los Banos, outside Havana City August 13, 2014. Marlon named his younger brother Alejandro in honor of Castro, who took Alejandro as his nom de guerre during the insurrection to topple Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Castro celebrated his 88th birthday on Wednesday. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close