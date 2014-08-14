Edition:
Cuba celebrates Fidel's birthday

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro,plays with his brother Alejando, 2, in San Antonio de los Banos, outside Havana City August 13, 2014. Marlon named his younger brother Alejandro in honor of Castro, who took Alejandro as his nom de guerre during the insurrection to topple Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Castro celebrated his 88th birthday on Wednesday. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro,plays with his brother Alejando, 2, in San Antonio de los Banos, outside Havana City August 13, 2014. Marlon named his younger brother Alejandro in honor of Castro, who took Alejandro as his nom de guerre during the insurrection to topple Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Castro celebrated his 88th birthday on Wednesday. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, reads a book in his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, reads a book in his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Jose Millar Barruecos, ex-secretary of the Cuban Council of State, talks to Revolution Commander Guillermo Garcia during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Jose Millar Barruecos, ex-secretary of the Cuban Council of State, talks to Revolution Commander Guillermo Garcia during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Men paint "Fidel", the name of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro on a wall in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Men paint "Fidel", the name of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro on a wall in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A child stands near pictures of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A child stands near pictures of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro during the photographic exhibition "Fidel is Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, holds up a photograph with writing on the back that reads "Fidel, I'm going to be like you," at his home in San Antonio de los Banos, on the outskirts of Havana, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, holds up a photograph with writing on the back that reads "Fidel, I'm going to be like you," at his home in San Antonio de los Banos, on the outskirts of Havana, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet, gets a kiss from Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, during his photographic exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet, gets a kiss from Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, during his photographic exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman passes by an billboard with an image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro which reads in Spanish "The Revolution will go forward", in Havana, August 12, 2014. Castro turns 88 on August 13. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman passes by an billboard with an image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro which reads in Spanish "The Revolution will go forward", in Havana, August 12, 2014. Castro turns 88 on August 13. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro and Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro and Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Journalists make images of the exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Journalists make images of the exhibition "Fidel es Fidel", or Fidel is Fidel in Spanish, of Cuban photographer and documentarist Roberto Chile, which is part of the celebrations of the 88th birthday of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in Havana, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A farmer works near an image of former Cuban president Fidel Castro in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer works near an image of former Cuban president Fidel Castro in Havana August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
