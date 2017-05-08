Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
Trans Baptist reverend Allyson Robinson from the U.S. (L), trans pastors Cindy Bourgeois from Canada (2nd L) and Alexya Salvador from Brazil (2nd R) and lesbian pastor Elaine Saralegui sing during a mass in Matanzas, Cuba, May 5, 2017. For decades...more
People embrace each other during a mass in a church in Matanzas. Friday was the first time a trans pastor held a Holy Communion in Cuba, highlighting how much the island nation has changed since both religious believers and homosexuals went to...more
Rainbow flags decorated the chapel, while the pastors, who had flown in from Brazil, Canada and the United States, wore stoles in the trans hues of light blue, pink and white and the congregation swayed to Caribbean beats. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
"Tonight has been a night of celebration of equality between all people, marking a new era for Cuba," said Alexya Salvador (L), a Brazilian trans pastor, born Alexander, wearing a black dress with a white clerical collar and lacy sleeves she made...more
"God's love is radically inclusive," said Salvador. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Niurca Perez (L), 52, who uses the artistic name Jean Carlos, chats backstage before performing at a trans party in Matanzas. The Mass was the highlight of a three-day conference on transsexuality and theology organized by the Matanzas-based Cuban...more
Trans Andy Cuadrado, 21, stands at the door of a chapel after a mass in Matanzas. The conference took place ahead of the 10th anniversary, next weekend, of Cuba celebrating the global day against homophobia, and included a raucous "transformist"...more
A trans performer who goes by the artistic name Irina Cata, 37, prepares at the backstage of a theatre before performing during a trans party in Matanzas. The trans pastors said they were impressed by Cuba's progressiveness in some respects, for...more
An artist who goes by the artistic name Maya Queen, 30, performs during a trans party at a theatre in Matanzas. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Alexya Salvador, a Brazilian trans pastor, smokes a cigarette before a mass in Matanzas. In one panel at the conference, Salvador argued God was transgender, given the Holy Trinity was made up of the Holy Spirit, which she views as feminine, the...more
