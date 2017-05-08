Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

A trans performer who goes by the artistic name Irina Cata, 37, prepares at the backstage of a theatre before performing during a trans party in Matanzas. The trans pastors said they were impressed by Cuba's progressiveness in some respects, for...more

A trans performer who goes by the artistic name Irina Cata, 37, prepares at the backstage of a theatre before performing during a trans party in Matanzas. The trans pastors said they were impressed by Cuba's progressiveness in some respects, for example providing state-financed sex reassignment. Thought the country was clearly lagging the rest of the Americas in other ways, they said. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Close