Cuba ravaged by Hurricane Matthew
A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo after the passage of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Damaged houses in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yanet Maceo (L) helps her mother after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Lawyer Jorge Luiz Azanes, 52, sits in his damaged house in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People transport beds on the roof of a vintage car in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman walks along a street covered in debris in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Clothes are put to dry at the sea front in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Shoes are left to dry in a fence in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman hangs up clothes in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People take a lift in a truck as they return from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car crosses a flooded highway in Guantanamo Province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk back from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of partially destroyed banana trees at a road side on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People go back from shelters to their homes in an ox cart in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of a damaged home in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A painting is seen on the street in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Farmer Nicolas Maturel, 27, stands next to his damaged house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People lower a mattress from a balcony in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A cyclist is seen through a damaged building in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A painting is seen at the backyard of a house in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fisherman Eneides Soares, 41, stands next to his destroyed house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
School teacher Mayelin Terrero prepares rice to dry in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Siege of Aleppo
Aleppo has suffered two weeks of the heaviest bombardment in the Syrian civil war, killing hundreds of trapped people and torpedoing a U.S.-backed peace...
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
The South braces for Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane that could hit the United States head on in more than a decade, triggered mass evacuations along the coast from...
Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea
Typhoon Chaba hits South Korea with violent wind and heavy rain, flooding the country's main port and industrial sites.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.