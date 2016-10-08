Edition:
Cuba ravaged by Hurricane Matthew

A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo after the passage of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Damaged houses in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Yanet Maceo (L) helps her mother after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Lawyer Jorge Luiz Azanes, 52, sits in his damaged house in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People transport beds on the roof of a vintage car in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks along a street covered in debris in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Clothes are put to dry at the sea front in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Shoes are left to dry in a fence in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman hangs up clothes in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People take a lift in a truck as they return from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A vintage car crosses a flooded highway in Guantanamo Province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People walk back from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A view of partially destroyed banana trees at a road side on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People go back from shelters to their homes in an ox cart in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A view of a damaged home in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A painting is seen on the street in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Farmer Nicolas Maturel, 27, stands next to his damaged house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People lower a mattress from a balcony in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A view of a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cyclist is seen through a damaged building in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A painting is seen at the backyard of a house in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fisherman Eneides Soares, 41, stands next to his destroyed house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

School teacher Mayelin Terrero prepares rice to dry in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

