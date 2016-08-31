Cuba-U.S. ties

Cuban students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane as a news ticker flashes on the U.S. diplomatic mission facade reading "Hugo Chavez affirms the...." in Havana February 6, 2006....more

Cuban students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane as a news ticker flashes on the U.S. diplomatic mission facade reading "Hugo Chavez affirms the...." in Havana February 6, 2006. Cuba hoisted 138 huge black flags, each centered with a white star, blocking an electronic sign beaming messages from the mission's facade and in representation of the nation's mourning for over 3,400 Cubans killed by U.S. sponsored violence since the 1959 revolution. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close