Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 13, 2014 | 12:05pm EDT

Cuban kids join the circus

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their...more

Monday, October 13, 2014
A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 15
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 15
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 15
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 15
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 15
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 15
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 15
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 15
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 15
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 15
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The world's hardest triathlon

The world's hardest triathlon

Next Slideshows

The world's hardest triathlon

The world's hardest triathlon

The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, and a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in...

Oct 13 2014
Wife Carrying Championships

Wife Carrying Championships

Action at the North American Wife Carrying Championship.

Oct 12 2014
World of

World of "Hello Kitty"

A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."

Oct 10 2014
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Oct 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast