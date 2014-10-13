Cuban kids join the circus
A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their...more
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
