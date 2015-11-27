Edition:
Cuban migrants left in limbo

Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle, November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in Panama near the Colombian border as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Marisol Rosales, 63, comes down a hill with fellow Cuban migrants after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Cuban migrant Yordanis Boza (L) holds his three year-old son Justin while posing for a photograph with his wife Sylenay Valle (R) and their 10 month-old son Yeryko at a shelter in Liberia, Costa Rica, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The feet of a Cuban migrant are pictured after she arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Cuban migrants play a "Monopolio" board game at a temporary shelter in the town of La Cruz near the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Cuban migrants rest at a temporary shelter in a school in the town of La Cruz, Costa Rica, near the border with Nicaragua, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Truck drivers take a break, as they wait to cross from Nicaragua to Costa Rica on the Pan-American Highway near Penas Blancas border crossing, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Cuban migrants sleep on the floor at a border post with Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Cuban migrants charge their phones at a temporary shelter in a school in the town of La Cruz, Costa Rica, near the border with Nicaragua, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Cuban migrant comes down a hill after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A Cuban migrant takes a bath as he waits for the opening of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Cubans migrants try their clothes at a temporary shelters in a school in the town of La Cruz near the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Cuban migrant poses for a photo at the Costa Rican border with Nicaragua, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Cuban migrant cuts the hair of a fellow migrant outside the immigration office at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Cuban migrants play baseball in La Cruz, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Cuban migrants protest as they wait for the opening of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Cuban migrant with a Statue of Liberty tattoo on his arm smokes as he waits for the opening of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua. in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Cuban migrant shows her toes decorated with the flags of Cuba (L) and the United States at a temporary shelter in a school in the town of La Cruz, Costa Rica, near the border with Nicaragua, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Yeryko, the 10 month-old son of Cuban migrants, sleeps on a mattress at a shelter in Liberia, Costa Rica, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Cuban migrants help each other as they descend a hill after crossing the border from Colombia into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Nicaraguan soldiers stand guard at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, as seen from Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Justin, the 3 year-old son of Cuban migrants, plays with a Christmas ornament while sitting on a mattress at a shelter in Liberia, Costa Rica, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Cuban migrants sit on a bus that will take them to a shelter along with fellow migrants, outside the immigration office at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Cuban migrant sits near Costa Rican police officers while waiting for the opening of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Costa Rican immigration officer sticks a visa extension to last for 15 more days into a Cuban passport in Liberia, Costa Rica, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A man counts money after charging 200 dollars per Cuban from Puerto Obaldia to Panama City by boat in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Cuban migrant looks at her mobile phone while camping outside the men's bathroom at the immigration Office at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Cuban migrants wait to board a bus to take them to a shelter, outside the immigration office at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Cuban migrant Sylenay Valle holds her 10 month-old son Yeryko while talking to fellow migrants at a shelter in Liberia, Costa Rica, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Two Cuban migrant children play at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Cuban migrants stand in line to receive breakfast at a shelter in La Cruz, Costa Rica, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Cuban migrant holds onto a tree root as he descends a hill after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Cuban migrants chat as they wait for the opening of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Cuban migrants sleep on the side walk of Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Cuban migrant woman brush her daughter's hair at the basketball court use as a provisional shelter in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Cuban migrant come down a hill after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Clothes from Cuban migrants are laid down to dry in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Osmael Blanco a Cuban migrant holds his 2 month old daughter as her mother, Yuneisey Padron looks on in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Cuban migrants stand as they wait for instructions from the local authorities in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
