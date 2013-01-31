Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 31, 2013 | 2:10pm EST

Cuban Quinceanera

<p>Carmen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez has make-up applied as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is large, with clients ranging from wealthy Cuban-Americans who travel back to the island to sponsor lavish parties, to regular Cubans who save a few hundred dollars over several years from their monthly $18 state wage. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez has make-up applied as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is...more

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez has make-up applied as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is large, with clients ranging from wealthy Cuban-Americans who travel back to the island to sponsor lavish parties, to regular Cubans who save a few hundred dollars over several years from their monthly $18 state wage. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez has her feet pedicured as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez has her feet pedicured as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez has her feet pedicured as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez is carried into a swimming pool by a friend during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez is carried into a swimming pool by a friend during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez is carried into a swimming pool by a friend during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez rides in the back of a vintage car during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERSDesmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez rides in the back of a vintage car during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERSDesmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez rides in the back of a vintage car during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERSDesmond Boylan

Close
5 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez (near C) sits in her classroom a few days before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez (near C) sits in her classroom a few days before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez (near C) sits in her classroom a few days before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 17
<p>A tourist photographs Carmen Gonzalez, dressed for a photo session, poses in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A tourist photographs Carmen Gonzalez, dressed for a photo session, poses in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

A tourist photographs Carmen Gonzalez, dressed for a photo session, poses in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez dances with friends during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez dances with friends during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez dances with friends during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez waits, with her hair in curlers, for her manicure appointment to begin as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez waits, with her hair in curlers, for her manicure appointment to begin as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez waits, with her hair in curlers, for her manicure appointment to begin as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez has her hair done during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez has her hair done during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez has her hair done during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
10 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez (L) poses during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez (L) poses during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez (L) poses during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
11 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez sits in her bedroom in Havana, a day before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez sits in her bedroom in Havana, a day before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez sits in her bedroom in Havana, a day before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
12 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez approaches the roast pig being served at her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez approaches the roast pig being served at her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez approaches the roast pig being served at her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
13 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez has her make-up applied during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez has her make-up applied during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez has her make-up applied during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
14 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez has her hair straightened before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez has her hair straightened before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez has her hair straightened before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
15 / 17
<p>A cake with the words Congratulations Carmen is seen during Carmen Gonzalez's quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A cake with the words Congratulations Carmen is seen during Carmen Gonzalez's quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

A cake with the words Congratulations Carmen is seen during Carmen Gonzalez's quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 17
<p>Carmen Gonzalez takes a break during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Carmen Gonzalez takes a break during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Carmen Gonzalez takes a break during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Flooding in Saudi Arabia

Flooding in Saudi Arabia

Next Slideshows

Flooding in Saudi Arabia

Flooding in Saudi Arabia

Torrential flooding hits parts of Saudi Arabia.

Jan 31 2013
Living with wolves

Living with wolves

Life with a wolf researcher who even eats with his subjects.

Jan 28 2013
Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.

Jan 28 2013
Chicago's deep freeze

Chicago's deep freeze

A deep chill hits the city as firefighters battle a huge blaze.

Jan 24 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast