Cuban Quinceanera
Carmen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez has make-up applied as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is...more
Carmen Gonzalez has make-up applied as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is large, with clients ranging from wealthy Cuban-Americans who travel back to the island to sponsor lavish parties, to regular Cubans who save a few hundred dollars over several years from their monthly $18 state wage. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez has her feet pedicured as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez is carried into a swimming pool by a friend during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez rides in the back of a vintage car during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERSDesmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez (near C) sits in her classroom a few days before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tourist photographs Carmen Gonzalez, dressed for a photo session, poses in the old quarters of Havana as part of her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez dances with friends during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez waits, with her hair in curlers, for her manicure appointment to begin as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez has her hair done during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez (L) poses during a photo session in the old quarters of Havana for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez sits in her bedroom in Havana, a day before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez approaches the roast pig being served at her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez has her make-up applied during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez has her hair straightened before her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A cake with the words Congratulations Carmen is seen during Carmen Gonzalez's quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party in Havana, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carmen Gonzalez takes a break during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
